CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.06 and a 200-day moving average of $211.09. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

