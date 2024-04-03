ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

