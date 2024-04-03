Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $42.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. Clearfield has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $50.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $431.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.32.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
