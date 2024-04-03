Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.43% from the company’s current price.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

CLNE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 866,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 34,908 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

