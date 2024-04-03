Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 29th total of 124,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIVB shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

In related news, SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,776 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $643,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 47,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

