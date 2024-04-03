Citigroup Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $161.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.66. The company had a trading volume of 529,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,760. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,467,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,517,967,000 after purchasing an additional 278,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after purchasing an additional 170,796 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

