Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNK. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,615. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after buying an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,646,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 576,816 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

