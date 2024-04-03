Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $26,442.13 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 699,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,872. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,903,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Ciena by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Ciena by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

