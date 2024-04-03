China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 29th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
About China Natural Resources
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
