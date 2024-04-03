China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 29th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

About China Natural Resources

NASDAQ CHNR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 163,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

