Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Up 6.2% in March

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 14,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.74. 153,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

