Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Up 6.2% in March

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 14,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CHK
Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Price Performance
Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.74. 153,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Energy
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.