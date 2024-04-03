Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 10,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of CHTR traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.02. 1,075,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.32 and a 200-day moving average of $370.32. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $270.41 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

