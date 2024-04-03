Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $194.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $105.89 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.60.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $57,415,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 344,662 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

