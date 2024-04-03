ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 583,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,670,179 shares.The stock last traded at $39.18 and had previously closed at $39.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.44.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ChampionX by 19.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

