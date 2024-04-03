ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Up 6.2% in March

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,033,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,167,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after buying an additional 988,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,357,000 after buying an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,122 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.1 %

CHX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. 2,145,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,087. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.44. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

