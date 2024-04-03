CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Down 8.9% in March

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,300 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the February 29th total of 915,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get CEVA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CEVA

CEVA Stock Performance

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $531.20 million, a PE ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.14.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $109,688.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CEVA by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.