Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 3.6%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 38,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 400,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 117,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

