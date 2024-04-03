Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.99

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Centamin Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

