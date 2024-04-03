CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Up 10.4% in March

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 4,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.