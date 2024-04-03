CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 718,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CBIZ Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,522. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.83. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

