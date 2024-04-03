Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock valued at $654,361. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 230.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cars.com Price Performance
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cars.com
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cars.com
- What is a Dividend King?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.