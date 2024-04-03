Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock valued at $654,361. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 230.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 95,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,495. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

