CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 29th total of 8,020,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

CarGurus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. 731,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $521,316.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,464.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,799 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CarGurus by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CarGurus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

