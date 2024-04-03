Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of Cardio Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.
Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardio Diagnostics
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.