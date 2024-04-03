Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Cardio Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

