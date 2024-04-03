Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Captivision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Captivision stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Captivision alerts:

Captivision Stock Up 1.4 %

Captivision stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 43,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28. Captivision has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.