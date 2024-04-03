Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

INTC traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 16,044,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,457,383. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Intel by 98.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

