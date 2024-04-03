Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,288 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 9.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $36,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.74. 531,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

