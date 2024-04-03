Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 13,860,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. 1,086,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,689,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

