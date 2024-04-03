Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Up 5.7%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.78. Approximately 1,419,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,185,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

