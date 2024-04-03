Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. 4,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.13. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

