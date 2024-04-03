Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.