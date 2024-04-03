Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.45.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
