Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 9,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,501. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.