Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 9,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,501. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

