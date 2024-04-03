Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

CHW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,892. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

