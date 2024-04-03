Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
CHW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,892. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
