Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
CCD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 58,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $24.68.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
