Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

CCD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 58,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

