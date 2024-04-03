Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,020. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

