Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 583 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVE stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,524. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average is $168.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

