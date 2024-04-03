Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 538,228 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,228 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FSCO remained flat at $5.86 during trading on Tuesday. 620,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

