Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 35,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 25,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,664. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $222.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.