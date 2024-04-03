Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

AOR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,744. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

