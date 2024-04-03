Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.56. The stock had a trading volume of 973,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

