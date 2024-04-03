Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,406,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,872,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

