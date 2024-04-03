Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 23,995 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $41,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,279. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

