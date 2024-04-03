Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CULL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. Cullman Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cullman Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

