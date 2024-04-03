Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

NYSE:IQV traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

