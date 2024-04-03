Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $306,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

