Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,341 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,614,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,661. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.