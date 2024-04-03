Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Up 8.2% in March

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 225,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $156,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,725.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 631.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $526.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.94. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

