Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Citigroup

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BG. Barclays decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Shares of BG traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $103.31. 148,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,177. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.21. Bunge Global has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

