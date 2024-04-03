Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 344 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $187.50. 377,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,888. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average of $164.41. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $190.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

