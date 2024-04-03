Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 154 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 170,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,002,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,822. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

