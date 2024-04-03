Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $567.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

