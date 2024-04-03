Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,765,000 after purchasing an additional 674,583 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.25. 6,462,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,984,644. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

